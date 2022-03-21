Enjoy Technology (ENJY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENJY stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

ENJY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Enjoy Technology from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.