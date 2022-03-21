Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Purchases C$38,740.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at C$3,781,041.88.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.06.

ESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.20 target price on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ensign Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

