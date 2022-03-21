Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.33.

ETR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Entergy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy stock opened at $109.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy has a 52 week low of $96.16 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

