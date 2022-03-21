EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $139.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.36.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 1,454.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

