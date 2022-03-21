EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $114,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,237,000 after buying an additional 39,664 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 33.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $294.47 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $776.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.20.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

