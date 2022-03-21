Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Equinix by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in shares of Equinix by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $732.26. 710,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,794. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $646.81 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $709.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

