Equities Analysts Set Expectations for IMV Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMV)

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for IMV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). IMV had a negative return on equity of 138.64% and a negative net margin of 19,535.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IMV from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.22.

IMV stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. IMV has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in IMV during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IMV by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 269,720 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its position in IMV by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in IMV by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,029 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMV by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 164,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. 13.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

