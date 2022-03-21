Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 41.58% 4.93% 3.09% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and HG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $230.23 million 13.83 $95.72 million $0.81 31.30 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essential Properties Realty Trust and HG, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $31.07, suggesting a potential upside of 22.57%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

Risk & Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

About HG (Get Rating)

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

