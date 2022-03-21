Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $300.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. The Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market. Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile, building a portfolio with mix toward product lines with better rate adequacy and higher long-term margins and reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $312.13.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $286.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.45 and a 200 day moving average of $274.43. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

