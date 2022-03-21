Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €20.00 ($21.98) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VLEEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valeo from €33.00 ($36.26) to €26.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valeo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valeo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Valeo alerts:

VLEEY stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. Valeo has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $18.33.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.