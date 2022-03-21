eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $228,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $202,410.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $218,250.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $239,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $220,140.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $264,420.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $244,890.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $242,190.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $214,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 3.11.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in eXp World by 13.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in eXp World by 127.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in eXp World by 65.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in eXp World by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in eXp World by 121,592.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

