FDM Group (LON:FDM) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,190 ($15.47) target price on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 984 ($12.80) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 991.44. FDM Group has a 52-week low of GBX 800 ($10.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,380 ($17.95). The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14.
FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk, regulation, and compliance activities.
