Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 6.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman acquired 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FSS opened at $34.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.16.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.