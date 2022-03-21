FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Bank of America

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $297.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FDX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.91.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $218.91 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $232.80 and a 200-day moving average of $239.47.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.68%. FedEx’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

