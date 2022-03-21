Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to £140 at Berenberg Bank

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from £150 ($195.06) to £140 ($182.05) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7,092.25.

FERG opened at $148.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.02. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

