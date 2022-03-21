Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,487,000.

FBND stock opened at $50.25 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.47.

