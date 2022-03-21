Filecoin (FIL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $231.11 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $17.82 or 0.00043380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $231.11 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00045677 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.56 or 0.07018136 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,063.11 or 0.99975985 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041330 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 180,069,302 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.