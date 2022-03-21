Financial Comparison: Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) versus Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) and Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Envestnet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Envestnet and Augmedix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67 Augmedix 0 0 5 0 3.00

Envestnet presently has a consensus target price of $88.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Augmedix has a consensus target price of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 149.08%. Given Augmedix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Augmedix is more favorable than Envestnet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Augmedix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.19 billion 3.53 $13.30 million $0.24 317.97 Augmedix $16.48 million 6.11 -$15.60 million N/A N/A

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Augmedix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet 1.12% 10.86% 4.63% Augmedix -80.43% N/A -67.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.2% of Augmedix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Envestnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Envestnet beats Augmedix on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Augmedix (Get Rating)

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits. Its clients include health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.