FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.0905 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0905 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $43.70 million and approximately $10.48 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003897 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol's total supply is 815,789,887 coins and its circulating supply is 482,980,875 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol's official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

