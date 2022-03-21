First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.