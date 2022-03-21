First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $170.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.20. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 11.47%.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.