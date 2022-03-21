First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FEO stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.