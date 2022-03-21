First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after purchasing an additional 358,962 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $49.86 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

