First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.39. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.77.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,418,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,169,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.