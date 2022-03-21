First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) to post $162.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.87 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $601.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $597.44 million to $610.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $679.66 million, with estimates ranging from $673.02 million to $684.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Watch Restaurant Group.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

FWRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. The company had a trading volume of 168,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,053. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.