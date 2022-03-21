Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

