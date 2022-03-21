Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE:FND opened at $103.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $83.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

