Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.83 on Monday. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

