Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLGZY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Flughafen Zürich from CHF 164 to CHF 173 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLGZY opened at $7.20 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $7.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

