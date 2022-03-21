Flux 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17.15 Million (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003545 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $335.00 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.93 or 0.00436749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00091108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00103773 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004068 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006476 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,373,030 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.