Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines to post earnings of C$0.15 per share for the quarter.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.05. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.77 and a 1 year high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.67.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

