Forward Industries (FORD) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Forward Industries to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forward Industries and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forward Industries $39.02 million $520,000.00 -32.00 Forward Industries Competitors $2.45 billion $147.20 million 18.84

Forward Industries’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Forward Industries. Forward Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Forward Industries and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forward Industries -1.21% -6.66% -2.54% Forward Industries Competitors 3.80% 1.98% 4.66%

Risk and Volatility

Forward Industries has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Forward Industries’ rivals have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Forward Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Forward Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Forward Industries and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forward Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Forward Industries Competitors 115 659 779 38 2.47

As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 32.20%. Given Forward Industries’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Forward Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Forward Industries rivals beat Forward Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Forward Industries (Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms. The Retail Distribution segment sources and sells smart-enabled furniture and a range of other products through agreements with various retailers, including in stores and online retailer websites. The Design segment provides hardware and software product design and engineering services. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Forward Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

