Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. Forward Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

