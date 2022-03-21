Founders Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 191.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 295.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 235,418 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 1,658.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 50,602 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 166.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 305,812 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

In related news, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RFP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.69. 2,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,194. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.08. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 8.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RFP shares. CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.