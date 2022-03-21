Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Raymond James set a $174.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $154.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $121.20 and a one year high of $168.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

