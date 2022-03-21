Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,031,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.73. 4,700,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,611,559. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $146.94 and a 12-month high of $171.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

