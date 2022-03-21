Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Shares of FSP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58.
