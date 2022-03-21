Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $601.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

