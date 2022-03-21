Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.65. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 484,045 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.
About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.
