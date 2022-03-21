Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.97

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.97, but opened at $6.65. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 484,045 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 23,197,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,660,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $62,192,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.