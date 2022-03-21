Funko (FNKO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Funko (NASDAQ: FNKO) recently:

3/8/2022 – Funko was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

3/7/2022 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $21.00.

3/4/2022 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Funko had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $34.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Funko was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $18.03 on Monday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 712,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $14,356,698.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,438,847 shares of company stock worth $27,708,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Funko by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 64,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Funko by 160.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

