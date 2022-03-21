Furucombo Market Capitalization Tops $3.92 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $257,178.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00045818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.79 or 0.07061904 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,326.80 or 0.99749445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041320 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

