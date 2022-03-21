FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.53 Million

Brokerages expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) will post $16.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FVCBankcorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.42 million to $16.64 million. FVCBankcorp posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will report full-year sales of $68.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $68.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.29 million, with estimates ranging from $75.98 million to $76.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FVCBankcorp.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FVCB. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FVCBankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Devin Satz sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $58,359.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,592 shares of company stock worth $701,954 in the last three months. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FVCBankcorp by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.90. 65,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. FVCBankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.