FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Decreased by KeyCorp

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Herc in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $11.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.87. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s FY2023 earnings at $15.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $162.70 on Monday. Herc has a twelve month low of $90.86 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $38,508,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,434 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

