G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $31.42 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,881,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,364,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,569,000 after acquiring an additional 135,328 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 590.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

