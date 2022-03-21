GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GLOP. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

GLOP stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

