Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.
A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.