Gemmer Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie stock opened at $159.20 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

