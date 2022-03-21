Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 259.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,729,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,889,000 after buying an additional 54,566 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,553,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,210,000 after buying an additional 284,312 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 54.4% during the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,046,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 368,408 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of AJRD opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.51. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $49.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $589.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

