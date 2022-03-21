General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

GE stock opened at $95.59 on Monday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.