General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,513 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in General Electric by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $2,949,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 69,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

Shares of GE opened at $95.59 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20. The company has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

