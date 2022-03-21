Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after purchasing an additional 37,535 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $129.00. 1,780,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,708. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $113.64 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day moving average is $129.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

