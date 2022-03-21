Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $8,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,020,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,089,000 after purchasing an additional 73,757 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 46.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.67. 6,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $113.64 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.85.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.37%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

